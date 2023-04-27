A driver and passenger have been arrested along the M4 today.
The pair were arrested for possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.
The driver also failed a roadside drugwipe for cocaine.
The HGV was stopped by Gwent Police Operations and Support this afternoon.
