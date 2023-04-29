This three bedroom property, in Treowen Road, near Crumlin, is being marketed by Cariad Property, Newbridge and is listed on Rightmove.

The open plan home has been refurbished throughout and has many unique features – including the staircase which is beautiful, but a tad daunting for those who are less nimble on their feet.

The open staircase – with carved wooden treads - adds to the charm of the lounge, along with a log burner, with a built-in log store to the side, housed in a brick open fireplace.

A brick open fireplace can also be found in the snug, which could be used as a hideaway, children’s playroom or a small bedroom.

The lounge also boasts French doors and leads to an open plan kitchen and dining area, with plenty of windows – and bi-folding doors – bringing natural daylight into the property.

The bespoke central island – with an inset sink, cupboard storage, wine cabinet, space for a dishwasher – stands out in this room, along with the quirky hand carved wood to the hob.

The ground floor of the property also includes a traditionally tiled wetroom, plus a utility room which has space for a washing machine and tumble dryer, storage, and a sink/drainer.

On the first floor there are three double bedrooms, a bathroom, and the central landing.

The bathroom stands out for its pretty tiling to the floor and walls, while looking modern and clean – with a free-standing curved bath and a shower above to the ceiling.

The bedrooms, which were designed to maximise space, include two with front windows and one with a back window.

One has wood effect flooring, while the other two have modern flooring and décor.

Outside of this unique house is the front garden had driveway for 3+ vehicles, while the back garden has a selection of storage or workshop buildings with an insulated office/summer house with electric and internet.

The rest of the back garden is laid to stones, low maintenance lawn, floral rockeries and borders, plus sun seating areas.

This listing is available on Rightmove here: bit.ly/426V3Jo