POLICE have welcomed a lengthy prison sentence for a Gwent man who committed "multiple" burglary offences.
Rhys Colyer appeared for sentence at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday, April 25 after he admitted one charge of burglary with intent to steal and one charge of burglary and theft - no violence.
The 31-year-old, from Blackwood, was jailed for three years for the offences.
Away from the court, Gwent Police constable Ian Tucker, the officer in the case, said: "Rhys Colyer is a career criminal with multiple convictions for burglary.
"His actions cause a considerable amount of heartache for his victims. Thankfully, in this case some items of sentimental value taken were recovered and returned to the victim.
"We welcome this sentence which reflects the seriousness of the offence, and we remain committed to thoroughly investigating all reports of burglaries to ensure successful prosecutions of offenders."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here