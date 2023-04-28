Rhys Colyer appeared for sentence at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday, April 25 after he admitted one charge of burglary with intent to steal and one charge of burglary and theft - no violence.

The 31-year-old, from Blackwood, was jailed for three years for the offences.

Away from the court, Gwent Police constable Ian Tucker, the officer in the case, said: "Rhys Colyer is a career criminal with multiple convictions for burglary.

"His actions cause a considerable amount of heartache for his victims. Thankfully, in this case some items of sentimental value taken were recovered and returned to the victim.

"We welcome this sentence which reflects the seriousness of the offence, and we remain committed to thoroughly investigating all reports of burglaries to ensure successful prosecutions of offenders."