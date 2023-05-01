CHECK out this enormous property (and the cottage based in its large grounds).

This large detached property, in Llangua, is being marketed by Stooke Hill & Walshe, Hereford and is listed on Rightmove.

It has seven bedrooms, with a separate detached two-bedroom house – known as Peak Cottage – within its grounds. Between both properties there are nine bedrooms.

The ground floor of the property includes the drawing room which includes a feature fireplace, wood burning stove, and exposed ceiling timbers.

Exposed ceiling timbers can also be found in the dining room, while a feature fireplace can also be found in the sitting room.

The kitchen boasts a fitted Nobel oil fired stove with hot plates over, an integrated dishwasher, and more.

It also has plenty of storage with drawers and cupboards, plus a central island with drawers.

For those needing a bit more room, the property has a walk-in pantry with fitted pine dresser units and flagstone floor.

The ground floor also includes:

  • Office;
  • Conservatory;
  • Utility room;
  • Cloakroom
  • Freezer room.

A period oak staircase leads to the first floor of this property which has seven bedrooms, two family bathrooms, and a shower room.

One of the bathrooms is a coloured suite with a panelled bath, basin, toilet, and an airing cupboard with a hot tank.

The other is a white suite, which also has a panelled bath, along with a bidet, toilet, basin, and part tiled walls.

A corner shower can be found in the separate shower room, which also has a toilet and basin.

One of the seven bedrooms is enhanced with a period fireplace and also gives access to the airing cupboard.

A separate bedroom includes a large walk-in cupboard – with potential to be developed into an en-suite – and a large walk-in wardrobe store.

The seven bedrooms can be viewing in the photo gallery at the top of this page.

Outside there are two entrances: a driveway – accessed through double gates – and a pedestrian path. There is ample parking, along with a stone barn which boasts two floors, plus power and light.

The gardens and orchard extend to more than one acre, with a large slabbed patio area accessed from the driveway or the conservatory.

Meanwhile, there is Peak Cottage which has its own garden areas with raised lawns rockeries and stone surround, shrubbery borders, ornamental hedges, and a corner summer house.

The cottage includes:

  • Reception room with a wood burning stove;
  • Kitchen with traditional range of units;
  • Sitting room with a brick fireplace;
  • Utility area;
  • Cloakroom.

An open tread staircase leads to the first floor which houses two bedrooms, plus a bathroom with an enamelled bath and corner shower cubicle – plus a toilet and basin.

For a more comprehensive viewing of this house - including more photos and information - find the listing on Rightmove: bit.ly/3oMSYno