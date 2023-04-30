Riders of the vehicles, also known as e-scooters, are not allowed to use them on public land in Wales, including roads and pavements.

But city councillor Ray Mogford said "as we drive around the city, most of us will see e-scooters".

"They seem to be travelling around with impunity," he said at this week's council meeting, before asking a senior Gwent Police officer where issues with illegal e-scooters "fit on your priority list".

Superintendent Jason White acknowledged the problem and said police were aware of links between e-scooters and other types of offending, both in Newport and elsewhere.

"We seized an e-scooter last week in the St Julian's ward area of Newport, where an individual was arrested for possession with intent to supply [drugs].

"And we are tending and to see, not just a local picture, there's part and parcel of the national picture, that people tend to be using this motor transport to undertake those types of offences.

Sup White said the police "have got tactics" to "physically stop" e-scooters, which are classed as motor vehicles.

He cited comments made to councillors by another senior officer last October, when it was revealed police were pursuing greater powers to apprehend illegal e-scooter and e-bike riders.

But with the force still "waiting for sign-off" on using those powers, Gwent officers had to instead rely on "building up intelligence" about who was using the vehicles, and where.

Police are currently able to seize e-scooters under traffic laws because riders are technically using motor vehicles without insurance.

Gwent Police figures, published under the Freedom of Information Act, show officers have seized 63 e-scooters in the past five years, but only two so far in 2023.