Tony Kear, who represents Llanbadoc and Usk on Monmouthshire County Council, applied to the authority for planning permission for 24 small panels at his home in Llansoar.

The 24 adjoining solar panels would be mounted on one stand within the grounds of his home which council planners said was acceptable for a residential property.

A report by officer Alice King said: “The proposed location is not visually prominent within the wider landscape and the array will have a maximum height of 2.3m above ground level.

“The array has also been located to the north of the field so as to maximise its efficiency. Tre Herbert Road runs along the boundary to the east but this is over 20m away and will be largely screened by existing tree and hedge cover.”