Monmouth Tennis Club has been given permission to erect new floodlights at its three courts next to the bowling green in the town’s Chippenham historic park and garden which is adjacent to the main A40.

The club is currently unable to host evening league matches, which can last up to three hours, during the winter due to the lack of floodlighting at the hard surface courts.

The park is also within the Monmouth conservation area and Welsh heritage body Cadw was concerned at the impact of light pollution on nearby historic buildings including Monnow Bridge, the town’s medieval fortified gate, and the remains of the medieval town defences.

The town council was worried about the impact on wildlife but otherwise supported the application.

Monmouthshire County Council planners have given the go-ahead for the LED lights, which as well as being controlled by a smart booking system, will be tilted to ensure light is aimed at the courts with “any possible glare beyond the site” minimised including on the A40.

The smart booking system will mean lights will be timed to come on and switch off in line with bookings and will not be in use unless the court is booked.

A condition of the permission restricts use of the floodlights to from dusk until 10pm between September 1 and April 30.

The club has also had to provide a bat survey and light survey as part of the application.