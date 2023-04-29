MADDISON BLACKBOROW, 20, of Elgar Avenue, Newport was banned from driving for 20 days for speeding at 53mph in a 30mph zone on the SDR at the Maesglas East roundabout on January 15.

She must pay £613 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MARTIN DONOVAN, 23, of Glasllwch Crescent, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt on the B4591 on August 15, 2022.

SAM MCLOUGHLIN, 24, of Corporation Road, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Ty Gwyn Way, Cwmbran on November 2, 2022.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

MORE NEWS: Council worker who was moonlighting as drug dealer jailed

VINCENT GEE, 48, of Alicia Close, Newport, was banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on April 2.

He was fined £1,666 and must pay £85 costs.

THOMAS FRIENDSHIP, 38, of Bloomery Circle, Newport must pay £612 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way on November 18, 2022.

His driving record endorsed with five points.

RAZAK ALI, 25, of Liverpool Street, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted driving while disqualified on Chepstow Road on January 30.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 12 months and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

RHIAN HENNESSY, 34, of Bloomery Circle, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A4810 on November 18, 2022.

Her driving record endorsed with five points.

MICHAEL GOODING, 35, of Glebe Street, Bedwas, Caerphilly must pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach on November 19, 2022.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

STEVEN WILLIAMS, 46, of Hall Street, Blackwood must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 40mph zone on the A4810 on November 18, 2022.

His driving record endorsed with five points.

BEN MEADE, 33, of Sunny View, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 20 months after he admitted drink driving on Heol-Y-Bryn, Fochriw with 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on April 3.

He was fined £500 and ordered to pay a £200 surcharge and £85 costs.

GAVIN HOARE, 39, of New Road, Cwmfelinfach was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative and amphetamine in his blood in Ynysddu on October 22, 2022.

He was fined £576 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

ALED BERRIDGE-JONES, 32, of Frome Walk, Bettws, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen on April 3.

He must carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, was banned from driving for three years and has to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.