JADE JONES, 29, of Pillmawr Circle, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

KAMRAN MURPHY, 29, of Adeline Street, Newport must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A449 at the Coldra on September 15, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAC LAURIE, 61, of Tregwilym Road, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MELANIE PRITCHARD, 52, of Commercial Street, Tredegar must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4047 at Beaufort Rise, Ebbw Vale on November 22, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

NORMAN PERCY, 73, of Mabey Drive, Chepstow must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the M5 motorway in Gloucestershire between junctions 16 and 17 southbound on March 5, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SARAH WAKEHAM, 48, of Court Meadow, Langstone, Newport must pay £526 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 48mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Way on November 18, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALAN DIMAMBRO, 40, of Buzzard Close, Rogiet, Monmouthshire must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 48mph in a 40mph zone on a special road in Bristol – the Severn Beach rail line overbridge to the end of the M32 southbound – on May 10, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SCOTT WALKER, 50, Tollgate Close, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 79mph in a 70mph zone on the M4 motorway in Gloucestershire between junctions 20 and 19 eastbound on June 5, 2022.

He must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MARCUS MORGAN, 50, of Maughan Close, Newport must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of cannabis on March 15.

MIHALACHE DAN-STEFAN, 43, of Commercial Street, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way on November 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

ASHLEY ANDREW JONES, 37, of Sycamore Avenue, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Nash Road on October 23, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.