If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Thania, two years old, female, English Setter. Thania is the sweetest girl who needs an experienced special home because she is deaf. She loves people and would happily be fussed all day long. She loves seeing people coming towards her kennel and will greet you with lots of love. Thania walks well on the lead and enjoys investigating different smells. She will need an active home where she can use up her energy and have lots of enrichment. Thania loves praise and treats so in the right experienced hands should learn quickly, She needs someone special who has patience and understanding for her to settle into a home and get into a steady routine. Thania is such a joy to see everyday and she will be the perfect addition to a family.

Julie, one year old, female, Cockapoo. Julie came to us terrified of human contact and very unsure of our intentions but now Julie has started to trust the humans she spends the most time with which has resulted in her being able to go on her first ever walk. Julie is learning that the world can be a kind and safe place. She is definitely a project dog for a very special someone who has experience in scared ex-breeders and she will need an adult only home with lots of TLC. She is so clever and is learning so quickly, we think in time she could be an amazing agility project for an experienced person. Julie loves playing with toys and running around the yard with her kennel friends, she is very reliant on other dogs for her confidence and will need a confident resident dog in her new home to help her feel secure. Julie is slowly learning that humans won’t ever hurt her and needs patient loving adopters that are ready to put in the work and see Julie become the dog she should’ve always been.

Danni, four years old, female, Cocker Spaniel. Danni is a sweet little girl who is trying so hard to be brave with people. She is a nervous girl who is unsure of our intentions but is becoming a little more confident everyday and now comes up to give us a little sniff. Danni is happiest when playing with her kennel friends in the yard especially when it involves toys and looks like an entirely different dog. With lots of love and kindness in a calm home Danni should thrive and show you so much more of her personality than we even have a hope of seeing in kennels. She will need a confident resident dog that she can play with and snuggle in a bed with. Danni has never lived in a home before so will need understanding adopters who can help her learn new skills such as house training.

Sleepy, one year old, female, Shih Tzu cross. Sleepy has been through so much already at such a young age, she came into us heavily pregnant and has since had her puppies and been a perfect mum to them. Now her puppies have all found their forever homes but poor Sleepy is still in kennels. Sleepy is such a sweet girl but is quite nervous of human hands. She is a true case of her trusting you being the most important thing with adopters who can go at her own pace and not overwhelm her. Sleepy has a cheeky little personality, loves playing with toys and her kennel friends. One of her favourite things is food and she now takes treats off her kennel mum. Sleepy will need a confident resident dog that is willing to share their toys and snuggle with her at night whilst she learns about living in a house.

Twix, seven years old, female, Labrador. Twix is a lovely happy easy going girl that has come to us from a breeder. She walks beautifully on a lead, will come up to you with a waggy tail and loves being around other dogs. Twix is quite a calm girl and is happy to follow you around the yard having a gentle fuss. Darling Twix has never lived in a home before so will need kind understanding adopters who can help her learn new skills such as housetraining. Twix will need a confident kind resident dog to help her settle into her new life and play with. Twix deserves to be in a home where she can play ball in the garden, go on lovely walks, have her own big comfy bed and have lots of love and snuggles. Please don’t keep Twix waiting too long for her forever home.