The black and white cat, who is thought to be about 10 years old, is currently being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary, near Ponthir.

A spokesman for the sanctuary said: "Floyd came into us as a stray in March 2023.

"He is a very sweet cat. He can be a little timid and shy upon first greeting but he does not take long to warm up to someone.

"We are unsure as to whether Floyd can live with other cats but he does not seem to react negatively to any of ours within our cattery. Floyd cannot live with a dog.

"He is very vocal, especially around food time and is not a fussy eater!"

Floyd can be housed with a family with children aged nine-plus and could potentially live with another cat, but not a dog.

He must have access to the outdoors.

For more details go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/ .