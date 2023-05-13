WHEN we set the theme as 'paint' we really weren't sure what members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club would come up with - but, as always, they were very creative and certainly didn't disappoint us.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,100 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Graffiti in Penallta. Picture: David Inson

Colourful painted houses in Abergavenny. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain

A picture depicting paint. Picture: Nicky Deacon

Photographer Thomas Tasker said: "The paint corner in my attic."

John Wheat getting into the spirit for The St David's Hospice Care Kolor Dash

Artwork in Newport. Picture: Nicola Gapper

Some of the artwork in the tunnel under the M48 in Chepstow. Picture: Nathan Spokes

Photographer Julie Tattersfield said: "This double-headed daffodil from my garden reminds me of making butterfly paintings with folding the paper in half as a child!"

A lovely painting by Emma Mizsei