The now-closed Grade II-listed Three Horseshoes pub close to Monmouth's unique Monnow Bridge is just down the road from globally-famous Rockfield Studios.

The property, at 21, Drybridge Street, which called last orders some time ago, could now be set for a new life after being listed for sale by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions. The guide price is £230,000-plus.

Gemma Vaughan, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "This wonderful old pub, close to the Monnow River and its wonderful arched stone bridge, is cram packed full of character and history.

"What stories the walls of this historic pub could tell! The Three Horseshoes isn't far from world famous Rockfield Studios where mega rock stars and bands such Queen's Freddie Mercury recorded parts of Bohemian Rhapsody and Mancunian's Oasis recorded their huge album What's the Story? Morning Glory in 1995.

"It's well known locally, and there are many who remember the times personally, that band members such as the Gallagher brothers made good use of the abundant refreshment facilities offered by pubs in the town when they were at Rockfield, laying down tracks for their LPs.

"The Three Horseshoes fronts onto Drybridge Street, which is just over the river from Monmouth town. It's close to a bijou holiday caravan park within easy access of the A40 arterial road from Wales to England. It is set in a quarter of an acre of land with parking and extensive gardens and river frontage.

"The property is offered with planning consent comprising an A1 commercial unit to the ground floor with four, self-contained apartments to the first floor."

The consent, dated June 2018, was for change of use of ground floor to a beauty and hair salon, with further consent in July 2020 for conversion and extension of first floor to provide four self-contained flats.

Ms Vaughan said: "The permission also includes a ground floor extension to provide double garage and external parking in the garden area. Some work has been undertaken and signed off, ensuring planning is live."

The accommodation currently consists of a lower ground floor cellar, a ground floor with lobby, two former bars, ladies and gents toilets, shower room/wc, utility, kitchen, store room and meeting room. There is a function hall, former flat area on the first floor with the gardens and parking to the rear.

Monmouth, the birthplace of Charles Rolls, of Rolls Royce and also King Henry V, boasts excellent private and state schools, boutique shops and restaurants and the prestigious Rolls of Monmouth Golf Club. The River Wye, as well as the Monnow, runs through Monmouth and is a popular tourist attraction offering canoeing, kayaking and rowing.

The former pub will be offered online at the next Paul Fosh Auctions sale with bidding opening from midday on Tuesday, May 16, and ending from 5pm on Thursday, May 18.