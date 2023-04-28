You can pick any one of the 240 pets featured in the the South Wales Argus Perfect pet 2023 contest - which will see the lucky winner receive a £50 voucher for its owners.

But before that can happen, we need you to choose our 10 finalists.

Votes close on April 30, 2023, and then we will announce the shortlist. Then each of those 10 pets will be featured separately in the South Wales Argus - and again we'll be asking you to vote for the winner via special tokens only available in the paper from May 1 to May 13.

But first, here is how you can vote for your favourite pet out of the ones featured in this special supplement.

Just go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/perfectpetchoice2023 to be taken to the voting form.

All you need to do is give us the number of the pet you would like to see make it to the final 10.

To find the pet you want to vote for just scroll through the pictures below or in our gallery.