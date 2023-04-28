The new regal stamp set depicts the King's crowning and the diverse range of causes the monarch has supported over the years.

Based on newly commissioned wood engravings from artist Andrew Davidson, the four stamps all have their own unique meaning including the Coronation, Diversity and Community, The Commonwealth, and Sustainability and Biodiversity.

This is the third time in history Royal Mail has issued stamps to mark a coronation with the first being for King George VI in 1937 and Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

King Charles III's Coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6. (Royal Mail) (Image: Royal Mail)

The mail service is also applying for a special postmark to be stamped on letters in honour of the royal occasion which will read as: “Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla 6 May 2023”, and run from April 28 until May 10.

Simon Thompson, Royal Mail chief executive, said: “Royal Mail is proud to issue this set of commemorative stamps which celebrate the coronation, and some of the causes which His Majesty has championed throughout his many years of public service.

“This is only the third time we have issued Coronation stamps and I am delighted that they mark the start of a new reign and a new chapter in our history.”

What do the four Coronation stamps represent?





The purple Coronation stamp

Royal Mail is applying for a special postmark to be stamped on letters in honour of the royal occasion.(Royal Mail) (Image: Royal Mail)

Depicted in regal purple ink, this stamp portrays a Coronation scene that has a backdrop of the front of Westminster Abbey.

Fireworks are going off in the sky above as a gun salute is fired.

Crowds are also seen watching the ceremony and celebrating at a street party.

King Charles's likeness is also featured on the first class stamp where the monarch is seen sitting in the Coronation chair holding the Sceptre with Dove and the Sceptre with Cross.

The blue Diversity and Community stamp

The new Royal Mail stamps are based on newly-commissioned wood engravings by artist Andrew Davidson. ( Royal Mail) (Image: Royal Mail)

Figures representing the Jewish, Islamic, Christian, Sikh, Hindu and Buddhist religions hold prominence in Royal Mail's blue 1st class Diversity and Community stamp.

This commemorative stamp has been described as it being representative of all faiths and none by the Royal Mail.

The blue background scene also captures rural and urban Britain and the varied places of worship found around the UK including a church and a mosque.

The red Commonwealth stamp

A presentation pack which features all four stamps is £7.50 will go on general sale on Coronation day on May 6. ( Royal Mail) (Image: Royal Mail)

Royal Mail's red Coronation stamp commemorates the monarch's position as the Head of the Commonwealth.

The £2.20 stamp imagines a Commonwealth meeting alongside a depiction of the Commonwealth Games and some of the flags from the Commonwealth nations.

It also recognises trade and commerce through industrial scenes whilst also paying tribute to the fallen by including a Commonwealth War Graves cemetery.

The green Sustainability and Diversity stamp

The stamps illustrate the Coronation ceremony and the traditional street party, as well as some of the causes the King has dedicated his years of public service. ( Royal Mail) (Image: Royal Mail)

The green stamp is representative of Sustainability and Biodiversity - a cause which is particularly prevalent to the new King since he has spent decades campaigning on environmental and climate change issues.

The regal engraving shows a beekeeper and a hedge layer against a natural backdrop of renewable energy sources like hydroelectric power and solar panels being used as well as sustainable farming methods.

When do the King's Coronation stamps on sale?





The four commemorative King's Coronation stamps are now available to pre-order from the Royal Mail website or by phone on 03457 641 641 and at Post Offices.

Designed by Atelier Works, the public can view the stamps ahead of general release at the Postal Museum in London from April 28

This will be part of the exhibition: The King’s Stamp – The Postal Museum.

A presentation pack including all four stamps is £7.50 and the stamps go on general sale on the coronation day of May 6.