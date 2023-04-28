Earlier this week, patients were warned to avoid A&E at the Grange University Hospital for all but the most serious conditions.

The health board was struggling with wider IT network problems which had struck several departments of the NHS in Wales.

While those issues were, as the health board put it, "beyond our control", they sparked a crisis in the region's emergency care, adding to backlogs in Gwent's hospitals and putting "clinical and operational systems" under "sustained" pressure.

That crisis now seems to be over and the computer problems have been fixed.

A spokesman for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: "The IT issues we have been experiencing, which were beyond our control, have been resolved and our services are now back online.

"Enhanced monitoring of the situation and regular communication with our partners remains in place as we verify the stability of network services over the coming days.

"We are grateful for the hard work of our staff and partners ​​​​​​​to implement a number of actions to stabilise the system in order to continue safe care for our patients.

"We would like to thank our staff and patients for their understanding and support."