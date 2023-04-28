And luckily the James Danter & Sons Fun Fair has come to Caldicot.

The fair opens at 4pm today, Friday, and will run through to 6pm on Monday, May 1.

It will be located at Longfellow Road, the home of Caldicot RFC, with some funds going towards the club.

The weather forecast is promising for three of the four days with only Sunday looking slightly questionable.

Tokens will need to be purchased for the rides and can be bought individually or in a batch.

For any further enquiries, contact james@jamesdanter.co.uk