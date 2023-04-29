One driver told the Argus the potholes on the A469 in Ystrad Mynach had been a problem "for months".

Footage shared on social media showed long scars in the road and cars noticeably jolting as motorists drove along the road.

Caerphilly County Borough Council said it would fix the problem potholes imminently.

A spokesperson for the council said: "The highways department are aware of the problem at this location and have already planned for the whole section to be renewed – this will hopefully be completed within the next week.

"In the meanwhile, we will continue to monitor and carry out any repairs that are deemed necessary."