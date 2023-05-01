SHANE WILLIAMS, 27, of Commercial Street, Tredegar must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NATALIE DYMOND, 31, of Beechwood Crescent, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

KYLE DAVID WHITNEY, 29, of Waundeg, Nantybwch, Tredegar must pay £218 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the M4 in Newport on the Coldra roundabout on November 18, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MORE NEWS: Drugs gang jailed over plot to flood streets of South Wales with cocaine

STEVEN THORPE, 46, of Vancouver Drive, Penmaen, Oakdale, Blackwood was banned from driving for 22 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on the A472 in Pontllanfraith on October 4, 2022.

He was fined £500 and must pay a £200 surcharge and £85 costs.

MIKE DOUGLAS DAVIES DE CAPRIO BAIAO, 46, of Alicia Way, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way on November 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

STEPHEN HOLMES, 41, of School Hill, Chepstow must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANTHONY HUGHES, 41, of Croft Court, Brynmawr must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CONSTANTIN REMUS BULIGA, 25, of Corporation Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Cromwell Road on November 22, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALEXANDRU COSTA, 50, of Power Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.