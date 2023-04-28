With the first of three May Bank Holiday weekends upon us, many supermarkets will be working on reduced hours.

In order to make sure you don’t get caught out this weekend, we’ve listed all the opening times for your supermarkets below.

These are the opening times for stores across Newport this weekend.

UK Bank Holidays 2023

Newport supermarket's bank holiday opening times

Aldi

Spytty Road, Newport

  • Friday: 8am-10pm
  • Saturday: 8am-10pm
  • Sunday: 10am-4pm
  • Monday: 8am-8pm

Unit 2 Barrack Hill, Shaftsbury St, Newport

  • Good Friday: 8am-10pm
  • Easter Saturday: 8am-10pm
  • Easter Sunday: 10am-4pm
  • Easter Monday: 8am-8pm

Asda

Newport Pillgwenlly - Lower Dock Street, Newport

  • Friday: 7am-10pm
  • Saturday: 7am-10pm
  • Sunday: 10am-4pm
  • Monday: 7am-8pm

Newport - Pencarn Way, Newport

  • Friday: 6am-Midnight
  • Saturday: 6am-10pm
  • Sunday: 10am-4pm
  • Monday: 6am-8pm

ASDA Living Newport - Newport Retail Park, Newport

  • Friday: 8.30am-8pm
  • Saturday: 8.30am-7pm
  • Sunday: 10.30am-4.30pm
  • Monday: 10am-5pm

Tesco

Newport Extra - Harlech Retail Park, Cardiff Road, Casnewydd

  • Friday: 6am-Midnight
  • Saturday: 6am-10am
  • Sunday: 10am-4pm
  • Monday: 8am-6pm

Clytha Park Newport Express

  • Friday: 7am-11pm
  • Saturday: 7am-11pm
  • Sunday: 7am-11pm
  • Monday: 7am-11pm

Cambrian Road Newport Express, Newport

  • Friday: 6am-11pm
  • Saturday: 6am-11pm
  • Sunday: 6am-11pm
  • Monday: 6am-11pm

Caerleon Road Newport Express 

  • Friday: 7am-11pm
  • Saturday: 7am-11pm
  • Sunday: 7am-11pm
  • Monday: 7am-11pm

Newport Spytty Extra

  • Friday: 6am-Midight
  • Saturday: 6am-Midnight
  • Sunday: 10am-4pm
  • Monday: 8am-6pm

Sainsbury's

Albany Street, Newport

  • Friday: 7am-10pm
  • Saturday: 7am-10pm
  • Sunday: 7am-10pm
  • Monday: 8am-10pm

Newport John Frost Square Local

  • Friday: 8am-10pm
  • Saturday: 8am-10pm
  • Sunday: 8am-10pm
  • Monday: 8am-10pm

Lidl

Usk Way, Newport

  • Friday: 8am-10pm
  • Saturday: 8am-10pm
  • Sunday: 10am-4pm
  • Monday: 8am-8pm

Cardiff Road, Newport

  • Friday: 8am-10pm
  • Saturday: 8am-10pm
  • Sunday: 10am-4pm
  • Monday: 8am-8pm

Morrison's

Orb Drive, Newport

  • Friday: 7am-10pm
  • Saturday: 7am-10pm
  • Sunday: 10am-4pm
  • Monday: 7am-8pm

Marks and Spencer

Newport Retail Park

  • Friday: 8am-10pm
  • Saturday: 8.30am-7pm
  • Sunday: 10.30am-4.30pm
  • Monday: 8.30am-8pm

The Range

Newport Maesglas

  • Friday: 8.30am-10pm
  • Saturday: 8.30am-10pm
  • Sunday: 10.30am-4.30pm
  • Monday: 8.30am-10pm

All opening hours will return to normal on Tuesday, May 2.