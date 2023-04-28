With the first of three May Bank Holiday weekends upon us, many supermarkets will be working on reduced hours.
In order to make sure you don’t get caught out this weekend, we’ve listed all the opening times for your supermarkets below.
These are the opening times for stores across Newport this weekend.
UK Bank Holidays 2023
Newport supermarket's bank holiday opening times
Aldi
Spytty Road, Newport
- Friday: 8am-10pm
- Saturday: 8am-10pm
- Sunday: 10am-4pm
- Monday: 8am-8pm
Unit 2 Barrack Hill, Shaftsbury St, Newport
- Good Friday: 8am-10pm
- Easter Saturday: 8am-10pm
- Easter Sunday: 10am-4pm
- Easter Monday: 8am-8pm
Asda
Newport Pillgwenlly - Lower Dock Street, Newport
- Friday: 7am-10pm
- Saturday: 7am-10pm
- Sunday: 10am-4pm
- Monday: 7am-8pm
Newport - Pencarn Way, Newport
- Friday: 6am-Midnight
- Saturday: 6am-10pm
- Sunday: 10am-4pm
- Monday: 6am-8pm
ASDA Living Newport - Newport Retail Park, Newport
- Friday: 8.30am-8pm
- Saturday: 8.30am-7pm
- Sunday: 10.30am-4.30pm
- Monday: 10am-5pm
Tesco
Newport Extra - Harlech Retail Park, Cardiff Road, Casnewydd
- Friday: 6am-Midnight
- Saturday: 6am-10am
- Sunday: 10am-4pm
- Monday: 8am-6pm
Clytha Park Newport Express
- Friday: 7am-11pm
- Saturday: 7am-11pm
- Sunday: 7am-11pm
- Monday: 7am-11pm
Cambrian Road Newport Express, Newport
- Friday: 6am-11pm
- Saturday: 6am-11pm
- Sunday: 6am-11pm
- Monday: 6am-11pm
Caerleon Road Newport Express
- Friday: 7am-11pm
- Saturday: 7am-11pm
- Sunday: 7am-11pm
- Monday: 7am-11pm
Newport Spytty Extra
- Friday: 6am-Midight
- Saturday: 6am-Midnight
- Sunday: 10am-4pm
- Monday: 8am-6pm
Sainsbury's
Albany Street, Newport
- Friday: 7am-10pm
- Saturday: 7am-10pm
- Sunday: 7am-10pm
- Monday: 8am-10pm
Newport John Frost Square Local
- Friday: 8am-10pm
- Saturday: 8am-10pm
- Sunday: 8am-10pm
- Monday: 8am-10pm
Lidl
Usk Way, Newport
- Friday: 8am-10pm
- Saturday: 8am-10pm
- Sunday: 10am-4pm
- Monday: 8am-8pm
Cardiff Road, Newport
- Friday: 8am-10pm
- Saturday: 8am-10pm
- Sunday: 10am-4pm
- Monday: 8am-8pm
Morrison's
Orb Drive, Newport
- Friday: 7am-10pm
- Saturday: 7am-10pm
- Sunday: 10am-4pm
- Monday: 7am-8pm
Marks and Spencer
Newport Retail Park
- Friday: 8am-10pm
- Saturday: 8.30am-7pm
- Sunday: 10.30am-4.30pm
- Monday: 8.30am-8pm
The Range
Newport Maesglas
- Friday: 8.30am-10pm
- Saturday: 8.30am-10pm
- Sunday: 10.30am-4.30pm
- Monday: 8.30am-10pm
All opening hours will return to normal on Tuesday, May 2.
