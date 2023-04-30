Not only do I get to see what’s going on and remind myself of the strength of our communities, but I also get to have so many interesting conversations with local people.

It was a pleasure to visit Big Pit National Coal Museum’s 40th anniversary recently.

Like so many local people, my family are linked directly to Big Pit. My great grandfather Henry Edwards worked there for 53 years, which is quite a stint by any measure!

It was fantastic to see the support from the whole community for the event. Big Pit tells the story of coal mining in our valleys so well. It is vital to keep that story alive, of the working lives of our people and the history of our communities.

It was also a real treat to listen to the magnificent Cwmbran Baroque Singers concert ‘Music for a Coronation’. Thank you to all those who contributed to a lovely evening. We are so lucky to have such talented people in our valley.

Back in my home town, Blaenavon Camera Club was kind enough to invite me along to its open day at King Street Chapel. This was nice not only because I got the chance to see some of their photos and chat with familiar faces, but also because Alan Parry from the club is not only a skilful local photographer – he also took the photos at my parents’ wedding!

Well done to Pontypool RFC on their cup win at the Principality Stadium on Sunday. Pooler can be proud of the season they’ve had so far, so well done to all the players and everyone involved at the club.

Lastly, it was lovely to see my predecessor Paul Murphy being recognised during the commemorations of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland.

Paul rarely seeks the limelight, but countless people have remarked to me how his calm and diplomatic approach over the weeks and months of the talks was so important to reaching agreement.

The work that Paul did alongside the great Mo Mowlam to help bring peace transformed Northern Ireland and saving countless lives. It was a victory for hope that all involved can look back on with pride.