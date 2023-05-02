EVE ROONEY, 50, of Brynglas Road, Newport must pay £1,521 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CATHERINE LOISZ, 24, of Alexandra Road, Ynysddu, Caerphilly must pay £1,544 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after it was proved in her absence that she drove without insurance on Tweedsmuir Road, Cardiff on July 22, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JANET JAMES, 82, of Cefn Road, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RHIAN HEIDI KRONDA, 34, of Penylan Road, Varteg, Pontypool must pay £687 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way, Newport on November 20, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANDREW MICHAEL CANNAN, 34, of Cefn Road, Blackwood must pay £412 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 68mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

KAREN CANTELLO-COLLINS, 42, of Dickens Court, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARIAN COTEANU, 60, of Mansel Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 on Cardiff Road, Belle Vue on October 16, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RACHEL JEFFREY, 46, of Fidlas Road, Cyncoed, Cardiff must pay £391 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 90mph in a 70mph zone in Chepstow on the M48 motorway on November 28, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.