PC Gediminas Palubinskas, aged 33, is due in court on May 31 to face a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The charge relates to the alleged force used during the arrest of a man in Newport.

The incident took place on July 9, 2021 in a garden at Livale Court in the Bettws area of the city.

The IOPC’s investigation began after a conduct referral was submitted by Gwent Police.

The officer remains suspended from duty.