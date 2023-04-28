A GWENT Police officer is set to appear before Swansea Magistrates’ Court accused of assaulting a man following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
PC Gediminas Palubinskas, aged 33, is due in court on May 31 to face a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The charge relates to the alleged force used during the arrest of a man in Newport.
The incident took place on July 9, 2021 in a garden at Livale Court in the Bettws area of the city.
The IOPC’s investigation began after a conduct referral was submitted by Gwent Police.
The officer remains suspended from duty.
