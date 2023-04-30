New research from home security firm ADT looked at government and Office for National Statistics (ONS) data to determine the crime rates for different police force areas in the UK.

The study suggests that Gwent, with a crime rate of 97.90 per 1,000 people, is more dangerous per head than London (96.56 per 1,000).

According to ADT, the top ten 'most dangerous areas in the UK are:

Cleveland comes out as the police force area with the highest crime rate per 1,000 people, recording 139.61 crimes from 2021 to 2022.

It is the third-smallest police force area in the UK, comprising smaller local police forces, such as Middlesborough and Hartlepool.

For the crime rate figures, ADT used the ONS, looking at their Crime in England and Wales: Police Force Area data table for the year ending September 2022.

These rates are shown as per 1,000 of the area's population.

They then used UK Government data obtained from an FOI to view their police-recorded crime Community Safety Partnership open data tables, from the year ending March 2016 to year ending September 2022 datasheet.

"We then added up the total number of all crimes for each quarter and the total number of just burglary crimes for each quarter, then calculated it as per 1,000 of the total population of the police force areas included in that dataset," they said.

However, the ONS have stressed that the data is classified as experimental.

They also said: “Police-recorded crime does not tend to be a good indicator of general trends in crime."

This is due to differing trends in crime being reported to the police and the recording of said crime.

Detective Chief Superintendent Nicky Brain, Gwent Police’s head of crime, said: “Since October 2021, we have improved the way in which crime is recorded in Gwent. While this has led to better recording and understanding of crime trends, it also appears to suggest a rise in crime rates overall.

“Additionally we have been working hard, through our dedicated victim care unit, to ensure victims of crime feel confident to report crime to us.

“We know that when a victim is given the right support it will aid their recovery. This combined with an effective investigation gives people more confidence in the criminal justice system and more likely to come forward and report future crimes.

“Burglary rates in Gwent have seen a decrease since 2019, the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns saw a reduction of acquisitive crime generally, and in Gwent this downward trend has continued in 2022, seeing rates for residential burglary fall.

“This is in part due to the work of the We Don’t Buy Crime team launched in 2021. They’re a dedicated team that support residents, businesses and local officers using tried and tested methods to make it harder for criminals to get away with their behaviour and to stop them benefiting from crime.”