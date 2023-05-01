Ward councillor John Jones said young people had been causing problems at Deer Park House for the past two years.

The building is in Deer Park Lane, near the Whitehead's Sports Club and Carnegie Court playground.

"It has been fenced off, [but] unfortunately some teenagers keep smashing the fence down and causing a bit of anti-social behaviour down there," Cllr Jones said.

"There’s a bit of violence, there's a bit of fire, a bit of drugs, there’s a bit of fighting, and verbal abuse to the residents in that area."

Cllr Jones said the problem was nothing new, and asked a senior Gwent Police officer whether the force could "throw some resources to that area".

"We've had a lot attention down there over the summer period last year and the year before," the councillor said.

"It's already started - in the last couple of weeks - started again to present itself."

In response, Gwent Police superintendent Jason White said would "absolutely" look into the matter, adding that he would "speak to the local inspector to ensure that’s done".