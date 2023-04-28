EMERGENCY services attended a two-way crash today in Pontypool.
Gwent Police attended the crash with personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
Minor injuries were reported, according to Gwent Police.
The force was called to crash on Sunnybank Road, Griffithstown at around 11.10am today, Friday, April 28.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here