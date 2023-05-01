Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Elijah Rodney was born on February 10, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 7oz. He is the first child of Sam and Jessica, of Caldicot.

Dawson Andrew Davies was born on April 12, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 11oz. His parents are Nikki Carter and Daniel Davies, Pontypool, and his siblings are Archie, nine, Denni, two, and Jacob, 18 months.

Ezra Thomas Leek was born on April 1, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 12oz. His parents are Mollie and Rhys Leek, of Newport, and his big brother is Alfie-George, two.

Riley Martyn Oakley Chapman was born on March 13, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 4oz. His parents are Bethany Ricketts and Jordan Chapman, of Newport, and his big sister is Poppy Mae, one.