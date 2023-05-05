FANS turned out in force on May 5, 2013, when Newport County AFC beat Wrexham in the Conference play-off final at Wembley to re-join the Football league after 25 years.
Here's a look back at the day, in pictures.
Supporters Georgia Watkins and Zeena Mitchell
Robert Mort and his six year old son Alex
Supporters Rhys Plow and Charlton Cook
Supporter Tony Palmer at Wembley Stadium
Gavin Jones, Louie Kehoe and Callum Sargent at Wembley
Finley and Louis Phillips at Wembley stadium
Molly Knight at Wembley
Chris Evans and Lee Vincent at Wembley Stadium
Tears of joy for one County fan
County fans celebrate
County fans making a big noise at Wembley
Scott Donnelly (left) celebrates with his family
Scott Donnelly celebrates with his family
Justin Edinburgh is dropped by the players after they threw him in the air
Mike Edwards (second right) was among those at Wembley
County fans at Wembley
County fans making a noise at Wembley
County fans flying the flag at Wembley
County fans making a noise
County fans at Wembley
County fans at Wembley
County fans celebrate
County fans at Wembley
County fans celebrate at Wembley
See more of our coverage of the 10-year anniversary of County's return to the football league here:
- Nostalgia: County as they rejoined the league 10 years ago this week
- The man who captured Newport County's Football League return
- Tim Harris relives Newport County's Football League return
- Michael Flynn on Newport County's decade in the Football League
- Justin Edinburgh: The man who led Newport County back to EFL
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here