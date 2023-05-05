FANS turned out in force on May 5, 2013, when Newport County AFC beat Wrexham in the Conference play-off final at Wembley to re-join the Football league after 25 years.

Here's a look back at the day, in pictures.

South Wales Argus: SWA ST 05/05/2013 Blue Square Bet Premier play off final Newport County AFC v Wrexham FC at Wembley stadium, supporters Georgia Watkins and Zeena Mitchell

Supporters Georgia Watkins and Zeena Mitchell

South Wales Argus: SWA ST 05/05/2013 Blue Square Bet Premier play off final Newport County AFC v Wrexham FC at Wembley stadium, supporters Robert Mort and his six year old son Alex

Robert Mort and his six year old son Alex

South Wales Argus: SWA ST 05/05/2013 Blue Square Bet Premier play off final Newport County AFC v Wrexham FC at Wembley stadium, supporters Rhys Plow and Charlton Cook

Supporters Rhys Plow and Charlton Cook

 

South Wales Argus: SWA ST 05/05/2013 Blue Square Bet Premier play off final Newport County AFC v Wrexham FC at Wembley stadium, supporter Tony Palmer

Supporter Tony Palmer at Wembley Stadium

South Wales Argus: SWA ST 05/05/2013 Blue Square Bet Premier play off final Newport County AFC v Wrexham FC at Wembley stadium, supporters Gavin Jones, Louie Kehoe and Callum Sargent

Gavin Jones, Louie Kehoe and Callum Sargent at Wembley

South Wales Argus: SWA ST 05/05/2013 Blue Square Bet Premier play off final Newport County AFC v Wrexham FC at Wembley stadium, supporters Finley and Louis Phillips

Finley and Louis Phillips at Wembley stadium

South Wales Argus: SWA ST 05/05/2013 Blue Square Bet Premier play off final Newport County AFC v Wrexham FC at Wembley stadium, supporter Molly Knight

Molly Knight at Wembley

South Wales Argus: SWA ST 05/05/2013 Blue Square Bet Premier play off final Newport County AFC v Wrexham FC at Wembley stadium, supporters Chris Evans and Lee Vincent

Chris Evans and Lee Vincent at Wembley Stadium

South Wales Argus: SWA ST 05/05/2013 Blue Square Bet Premier play off final Newport County AFC v Wrexham FC at Wembley stadium, tears of joy for one County fan

Tears of joy for one County fan

South Wales Argus: SWA ST 05/05/2013 Blue Square Bet Premier play off final Newport County AFC v Wrexham FC at Wembley stadium, County fans celebrate

County fans celebrate

South Wales Argus: SWA ST 05/05/2013 Blue Square Bet Premier play off final Newport County AFC v Wrexham FC at Wembley stadium, County fans celebrate

County fans making a big noise at Wembley

South Wales Argus: SWA ST 05/05/2013 Blue Square Bet Premier play off final Newport County AFC v Wrexham FC at Wembley stadium, Scott Donnelly (left) celebrates with his family

Scott Donnelly (left) celebrates with his family

South Wales Argus: SWA ST 05/05/2013 Blue Square Bet Premier play off final Newport County AFC v Wrexham FC at Wembley stadium, Scott Donnelly celebrates with his family

Scott Donnelly celebrates with his family

South Wales Argus: Argus-Mark 05-05-13 Newport County v Wrexham Justin Edinburgh is dropped by the players after they threw him in the air

Justin Edinburgh is dropped by the players after they threw him in the air

South Wales Argus: SWA CT 14.5.13 Story Danielle Copy pic of Mike Edwards (2nd right) at Wembley

Mike Edwards (second right) was among those at Wembley

South Wales Argus: SWA ST 05/05/2013 Blue Square Bet Premier play off final Newport County AFC v Wrexham FC at Wembley stadium, County fans

County fans at Wembley

South Wales Argus: SWA ST 05/05/2013 Blue Square Bet Premier play off final Newport County AFC v Wrexham FC at Wembley stadium, County fans

County fans making a noise at Wembley

South Wales Argus: SWA ST 05/05/2013 Blue Square Bet Premier play off final Newport County AFC v Wrexham FC at Wembley stadium, County fans

County fans flying the flag at Wembley

South Wales Argus: SWA ST 05/05/2013 Blue Square Bet Premier play off final Newport County AFC v Wrexham FC at Wembley stadium, County fans

County fans making a noise

South Wales Argus: SWA ST 05/05/2013 Blue Square Bet Premier play off final Newport County AFC v Wrexham FC at Wembley stadium, County fans

County fans at Wembley

South Wales Argus: SWA ST 05/05/2013 Blue Square Bet Premier play off final Newport County AFC v Wrexham FC at Wembley stadium, County fans

County fans at Wembley

South Wales Argus: SWA ST 05/05/2013 Blue Square Bet Premier play off final Newport County AFC v Wrexham FC at Wembley stadium, County fans celebrate

County fans celebrate

South Wales Argus: SWA ST 05/05/2013 Blue Square Bet Premier play off final Newport County AFC v Wrexham FC at Wembley stadium, County fans celebrate

County fans at Wembley

South Wales Argus: SWA ST 05/05/2013 Blue Square Bet Premier play off final Newport County AFC v Wrexham FC at Wembley stadium, County fans celebrate

County fans celebrate at Wembley

