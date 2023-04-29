FANS of fresh fish will be pleased to hear that a new fishmonger selling a variety of seafood has opened in Newport.
Owned by Yusef Ahmadi, Blue Ocean Seafood store opened its doors on Friday, April 14.
Located at units 119-121 on Chepstow Road the fishmongers sell fish, prawns/shrimps, crabs, lobster, oyster, octopus, mussels, and oysters.
Inside Blue Ocean Seafood. Picture: Yusef Ahmadi
Mr Ahmadi said: “I have been in the industry for over 20 years and it feels great to open my own business here in Newport.
“I think customers will be amazed at the selection of seafood that we have on offer; the options are limitless.
The new fishmongers is located on Chepstow Road, Newport. Picture: Yusef Ahmadi
“The shop is ready for customers and hopefully this store will be here for a long time into the future.”
Blue Ocean Seafood store is open Monday to Saturday from 9am until 6.30pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here