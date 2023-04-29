Owned by Yusef Ahmadi, Blue Ocean Seafood store opened its doors on Friday, April 14.

Located at units 119-121 on Chepstow Road the fishmongers sell fish, prawns/shrimps, crabs, lobster, oyster, octopus, mussels, and oysters.

Inside Blue Ocean Seafood (Image: Yusef Ahmadi)

Inside Blue Ocean Seafood. Picture: Yusef Ahmadi

Mr Ahmadi said: “I have been in the industry for over 20 years and it feels great to open my own business here in Newport.

“I think customers will be amazed at the selection of seafood that we have on offer; the options are limitless.

The new fishmongers is located on Chepstow Road, Newport (Image: Yusef Ahmadi)

The new fishmongers is located on Chepstow Road, Newport. Picture: Yusef Ahmadi

“The shop is ready for customers and hopefully this store will be here for a long time into the future.”

Blue Ocean Seafood store is open Monday to Saturday from 9am until 6.30pm.