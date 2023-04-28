A motorcyclist was arrested today for licence offences and drug driving in Pontypool.

The rider was initially stopped for dangerously carrying a pillion.

The police then completed further checks and the rider test positive for cannabis and the rider was taken off the road.

South Wales Argus: Positive cannabis testPositive cannabis test (Image: Gwent Police)

In a statement Gwent Police said they were “improving the safety of our roads.”