Andrew Gibbens, 29, defied the law and was more than twice the limit when the police stopped him in Pontypool.

Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how the defendant was pulled over in a Hyundai Ix35 on the A4042 on April 21.

Gibbens pleaded guilty to drink driving with 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He also admitted driving while disqualified and being in breach of a suspended prison term for drink driving.

Gibbens, of Filton Avenue, Horfield, Bristol was jailed for 30 weeks and banned from driving for 76 months.

He’ll have to pay a £187 surcharge and £85 costs when he’s released.