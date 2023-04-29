The London actress, 32, took to Instagram yesterday to share the news of her pregnancy posting a photo showing off her baby bump with husband Andrew Lococo.

In the post, Wright said: "We’re having a baby! So excited to share this beautiful land with them.

"What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life.

"Andrew and I can’t wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents.

"It feels like they’re coming to say hello in the little rainbow orb across my belly."

Fans took to social media to congratulate Wright and Lococo - who got married just last year -on the pregnancy.

One person, commenting on Wright's post, said: "Congratulations to you both! So exciting."

While another commented: "GRYFINDORR will had another."

A third person added: "First Harry and now Ginny… I’m old. congratulations."

The news of Wright's pregnancy comes a month after fellow Harry Potter star, Daniel Radcliffe - who played the main role of Harry, announced he and his wife Erin Darke were expecting their first child.