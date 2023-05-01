The most glittering night of the year is almost upon us as Liverpool gears up to host Eurovision on behalf of last year's winners Ukraine.

With the grand final fast approaching, it's not long now until we're waving flags to dramatic ballads or dancing along to extremely bizarre and joyful routines.

Who is the UK's Eurovision act 2023 and what is the song?





English singer Mae Muller is representing the country on home turf as she hopes to build on the success of year's act Sam Ryder.

The north London-raised vocalist, 25, is the first female entrant for the UK since SuRie competed in 2018.

Singer of the TikTok viral s 'Better Days', Muller will be performing the track 'I Wrote A Song' - a tune that appears to capture the contest's sparkly and upbeat spirit.

Watch the UK's 2023 Eurovision song by Mae Muller

Love or hate them, Eurovision songs all tend to follow a familiar formula and often return to the same tropes year after year with pride.

In fact, an expert on the psychology of songwriting Dr Joe Bennett has said that the lyrics of Eurovision entries tend to fit into six broad categories: Love, Unity, Self-Assertion, Partying, History and Music.

This begs the question - could the AI chatbot Chat GPT's songwriting skills take the UK to greatness?

Eurovision fans BestNewBingoSites have tried that very experiment by posing it the prompt 'Write the next Eurovision UK entry song'.

The Chatbot came back with 'Rise Above' - an inspiring track about getting back up after being broken down.

The uplifting song features eerily familiar lyrics like 'I won’t give up, I won’t give in' and 'It’s time to break the chains and leave the past behind'.

Despite Love being the overwhelming most popular category of Eurovision song - the term has reportedly been the most common lyric in six out of seven decades since the contest began - Chat GPT went another direction.

Chat GPT's Eurovision song is called Rise Above. (Chat GPT/ BestNewBingoSites) (Image: Chat GPT/Best New Bingo Sites)

By following Dr Bennet's categorisation, the Chat GPT track falls firmly in the self-assertion realm.

One recent example of this theme working well on the Eurovision stage was last year's UK entry 'Space Man' by Sam Ryder.

Although, it's not an exact fit - the song tells the story of a person floating in space before they realise that what they really want is back on Earth.

BestNewBingoSites went one step further asking ChatGPT to critique its own song: “The song has a positive and uplifting message of overcoming adversity and finding strength within oneself.

"The chorus is catchy and easy to sing along to, with a memorable melody. The use of imagery in the lyrics, such as the fire burning inside, adds depth to the song.

"On the other hand, the song does not have a strong narrative or storyline, which is a common feature in many successful Eurovision entries.

"It may also lack a distinctive sound or unique elements that make it stand out from other entries. Additionally, it would be beneficial to add more variation in the verses to keep the listener engaged throughout the entire song.

"Overall, while the song has some strengths, it may need some revisions and fine-tuning to be a competitive entry in the Eurovision competition.”