A large emergency presence was on the bridge at Caerleon at around 9pm.

People in the area say a person was seen on the banks of the river, and they saw police and fire authorities on the bridge as well as boats in the water.

These are local reports and we await to get an official line from the police, which we are pursuing.

One person said: “I’ve never seen so many emergency vehicles before”, while another wrote on social media: “hope whoever or whatever was wrong is ok. Too many tragedies in this area in last few years.”

Another person in the area said the person involved had been rescued by emergency services.

The bridge at Caerleon

It’s believed the incident concluded at around 10pm.

We stress these are local reports. As soon as we get an official line from the emergency services we’ll give you an update.