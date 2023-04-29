EMERGENCY services were called to a bridge over the River Usk in Caerleon last night.
A large emergency presence was on the bridge at Caerleon at around 9pm.
People in the area say a person was seen on the banks of the river, and they saw police and fire authorities on the bridge as well as boats in the water.
These are local reports and we await to get an official line from the police, which we are pursuing.
One person said: “I’ve never seen so many emergency vehicles before”, while another wrote on social media: “hope whoever or whatever was wrong is ok. Too many tragedies in this area in last few years.”
Another person in the area said the person involved had been rescued by emergency services.
The bridge at Caerleon
It’s believed the incident concluded at around 10pm.
We stress these are local reports. As soon as we get an official line from the emergency services we’ll give you an update.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article