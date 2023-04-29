On the morning of Friday, April 28, Gwent Police, stopped a vehicle on one of Britain’s busiest motorways with a trailer weighing an astonishing 51,000kgs.

What would possibly weigh 51,000kgs being carried down the M4? How about two massive diggers!

A trailer was stopped by the police weighing in at 51,050kgs

The driver used every bit of the trailer to get the diggers on, with photos showing the wheels creaking under the weight.

The trailer was 7,000kgs over its limit

When the vehicle was weighed at the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency office, it came in seven tonnes over its weight limit.

Police said the driver had a poor attitude

A police spokesperson said despite the dangerousness of the situation, the driver had a shocking attitude.

“Gwent Police stopped this vehicle on the M4,” said the spokesperson. “There were load security issues. The vehicle was weighed at the DVSA Enforcement Office and came in at 51,050kgs – 7,050kgs overweight.

“Prohibition was applied to vehicle and it was parked up. The driver had a real poor attitude and road safety. They were reported for the offences.”

