William and Kate took to Twitter to share a photo of them on bikes taken in Norfolk last year.

William is wearing sunglasses, jeans, and a blue shirt, while Kate is in a white shirt and jeans, a pair of sunglasses resting on her head.

It was posted on the couple’s official Twitter account, with the simple caption “12 years” and a heart emoji.

12 years ❤️



📸 @mattporteous pic.twitter.com/i5xI9kkPl7 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 29, 2023

Where were William and Kate married?





The couple married at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, after an eight-year relationship.

William’s marriage to his former university flatmate was the royal event of the year in 2011 with around 2,000 guests filling the abbey for the event.

The grand affair featured two dresses, two receptions, a carriage procession through central London, flypasts and two kisses on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Nearly 25 million people in the UK tuned in to watch the live televised ceremony, with the worldwide TV audience believed to be around two billion.

Twelve years on, William and Kate have three children, Prince George (9), Princess Charlotte (7) and Prince Louis (5).

Today is the Prince and Princess of Wales' 12th wedding anniversary (Image: PA)

When did Prince William and Kate meet?





William and Kate met at St Andrew's University in 2001, where they were both studying art history.

According to Cosmopolitan, despite the Prince of Wales switching to a geography course, he and Kate remained close.

In 2002, they moved into a student house with two other friends and by Christmas 2003 Kate had split with her previous boyfriend and the pair's relationship went public after they were pictured skiing in Klosters together.