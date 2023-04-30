IF YOU'RE in the market for a new home, and you're lucky enough to have a spare million of two rattling around, there's plenty of choices in Gwent.

We had a look at the most expensive properties currently on the market in the region.

Glen Usk

The most expensive property for sale in Gwent is going for £4 million.

South Wales Argus:

South Wales Argus:

South Wales Argus:

Built in 1820 in Chepstow, this Grade II-listed building has eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, a tennis court, two games rooms and an in-house bar.

South Wales Argus:

South Wales Argus:

Click here to view.

Stoulgrove Lane, Woodcroft, Chepstow

Coming in as the second most expensive property in Gwent is this £3.5 million home in Chepstow.

South Wales Argus:

South Wales Argus:

Across 6,000 square feet the property comes with five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

South Wales Argus:

South Wales Argus:

Click here to view.

Rockfield, Monmouth

On sale for £2.95 million, this extensive property in Monmouth comes with over three acres of land, an outdoor swimming pool, six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

South Wales Argus:

South Wales Argus:

South Wales Argus:

South Wales Argus:

Click here to view.

Llanbadoc, Usk

In Usk, this Victorian style six bedrooms and five bathrooms property is on sale for £2.7 million.

South Wales Argus: Fine & Country, Usk

South Wales Argus: Fine & Country, Usk

South Wales Argus: Fine & Country, Usk

South Wales Argus: Fine & Country, Usk

South Wales Argus: Fine & Country, Usk

Click here to view.

Lydart, Monmouth

This 6,960 square foot property is on the market for £2.65  million.

South Wales Argus: Savills, Cheltenham

South Wales Argus: Savills, Cheltenham

This Grade II-listed property has eight bedrooms and four bathrooms.

South Wales Argus: Savills, Cheltenham

South Wales Argus: Savills, Cheltenham

Click here to view.

Twyn-Gorse, Llanishen

In Llanishen, this new build with four bedrooms and four bathrooms was built on over three acres of land and is marketed at £2.3 million.

South Wales Argus: Roscoe Rogers & Knight, Monmouth

South Wales Argus: Roscoe Rogers & Knight, Monmouth

South Wales Argus: Roscoe Rogers & Knight, Monmouth

South Wales Argus: Roscoe Rogers & Knight, Monmouth

Click here to view.

Coed Y Caerau Lane, Kemeys Inferior, Langstone

On sale for £2.1 million this open-plan property comes with five bedrooms and five bathrooms on nearly 16 acres of land.

South Wales Argus: Fine & Country, Cardiff

South Wales Argus: Fine & Country, Cardiff

South Wales Argus: Fine & Country, Cardiff

South Wales Argus: Fine & Country, Cardiff

Click here to view.

Coed Y Caerau Lane, Kemeys Inferior, Newport

This Grade II-listed property in Newport is on sale for £1.95 million.

South Wales Argus: Savills, Clifton

South Wales Argus: Savills, Clifton

It has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and 24 acres of land.

South Wales Argus: Savills, Clifton

South Wales Argus: Savills, Clifton

Click here to view.

Skenfrith, Abergavenny,

On the market for £1.85 million is this six-bedroom and four-bathroom property situated on nearly 14 acres of greenery.

South Wales Argus: Country & Classic Properties, Ledbury

South Wales Argus: Country & Classic Properties, Ledbury

South Wales Argus: Country & Classic Properties, Ledbury

South Wales Argus: Country & Classic Properties, Ledbury

South Wales Argus: Country & Classic Properties, Ledbury

Click here to view.

Chapel Road, Abergavenny

On the outskirts of Abergavenny, this Victorian-style home has six bedrooms and three bathrooms spanning across 5,166 square feet. It is on the market for £1.75 million.

South Wales Argus: Fine & Country, Abergavenny

South Wales Argus: Fine & Country, Abergavenny

South Wales Argus: Fine & Country, Abergavenny

South Wales Argus: Fine & Country, Abergavenny

Click here to view.