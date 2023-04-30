We had a look at the most expensive properties currently on the market in the region.

Glen Usk

The most expensive property for sale in Gwent is going for £4 million.

Built in 1820 in Chepstow, this Grade II-listed building has eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, a tennis court, two games rooms and an in-house bar.

Stoulgrove Lane, Woodcroft, Chepstow

Coming in as the second most expensive property in Gwent is this £3.5 million home in Chepstow.

Across 6,000 square feet the property comes with five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Rockfield, Monmouth

On sale for £2.95 million, this extensive property in Monmouth comes with over three acres of land, an outdoor swimming pool, six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Llanbadoc, Usk

In Usk, this Victorian style six bedrooms and five bathrooms property is on sale for £2.7 million.

Lydart, Monmouth

This 6,960 square foot property is on the market for £2.65 million.

This Grade II-listed property has eight bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Twyn-Gorse, Llanishen

In Llanishen, this new build with four bedrooms and four bathrooms was built on over three acres of land and is marketed at £2.3 million.

Coed Y Caerau Lane, Kemeys Inferior, Langstone

On sale for £2.1 million this open-plan property comes with five bedrooms and five bathrooms on nearly 16 acres of land.

Coed Y Caerau Lane, Kemeys Inferior, Newport

This Grade II-listed property in Newport is on sale for £1.95 million.

It has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and 24 acres of land.

Skenfrith, Abergavenny,

On the market for £1.85 million is this six-bedroom and four-bathroom property situated on nearly 14 acres of greenery.

Chapel Road, Abergavenny

On the outskirts of Abergavenny, this Victorian-style home has six bedrooms and three bathrooms spanning across 5,166 square feet. It is on the market for £1.75 million.

