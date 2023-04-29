The Game of Thrones star posted a video on Instagram last night of him and fellow actor Stanley Tucci drinking what look to be martinis - 007's drink of choice.

While that may seem harmless enough, fans commented on the post convinced it was a sign Madden was set to take on the role of the popular MI6 spy.

One fan on Instagram said: "I don’t know what drinks look like, but if that’s Richard Madden drinking a Martini that’s been shaken, not stirred……imma hit the roof with excitement."

While another person commented: "New Bond and Q?!"

A third person added: "Is that the new James Bond ?"

Who is favourite to be the next James Bond?





According to the betting site OLBG, the odds to become the next 007 are changing monthly.

The relatively unknown Paapa Essiedu is currently joint-favourite with Happy Valley star James Norton at 2/1 odds according to Betway.

OLBG's Jake Ashton said: "Paapa Essiedu was linked to the role through British director Danny Boyle who signed up to direct the 25th Bond movie back in 2018 before leaving the project just a matter of months later.

"Boyle spoke highly about Essiedu in an interview with Esquire back in 2022 and fast forward a year later and Betway have now moved him into the 2/1 joint favourite to be the next Bond."

Who will replace Daniel Craig as James Bond? (Image: Pictures from PA)

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (5/2), Henry Cavill (4/1) and Rege-Jean Page (6/1) round out the top five favourites to take over from Daniel Craig as James Bond.

All have been favourites for the role at some point.

Madden is currently the tenth favourite with betting agency Betway at 16/1 odds.