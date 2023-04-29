Police are searching for Justin Price, 14.

Justin was last seen on Tuesday, April 25.

Justin was last seen at Friars Walk, Newport

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information to find Justin Price who has been reported missing.

"Justin was last seen on Tuesday near Friars Walk, Newport, at around 11am and officers are concerned for his welfare.

“He is described as a white male, 5ft 4ins tall, long dark hair covering eyes and most of face.

“He was last seen wearing a black Mercier Tracksuit and black Nike Air trainers.

“Justin has links to the Newport, Caerphilly and Chigwell, London area.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police on on 101 or send a direct message on social media quoting log 2300132006.

Justin is also urged to get in touch with the police to confirm he is safe and well.