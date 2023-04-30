But thanks to Google Maps, which allows you to look at the changing landscape of the city through old photos, we can take you on a tour through time to see just how much the area has changed.

Rodney Road

How it looked in 2008

How it looks today

Our first stop takes us to Rodney Road and the current site of the Pod restaurant, which first opened its doors in 2017. And has since gone on to become a staple of Newport’s thriving food scene.

But in 2008, the site looked much different. With the former Taylor Wimpey sales office proudly taking its place on the corner of the road.

Upper Dock Street

The area in 2008

Upper Dock Street today

Our next stop is Upper Dock Street, now home to the newly developed Stagecoach Bus Station.

Back in 2008 before the introduction of the bus terminal, there area was much more open with bus stops and trees.

Commercial Street

Commercial Street in 2008

Commercial Street today

Commercial Street itself hasn’t changed much since 2008, with most of the buildings still in place today.

However, the main difference is the change in occupants. What was once a busy and thriving high street filled with a variety of shops is now sadly a shadow of its former self.

St Paul’s Church

St Paul's Church in 2008, when it was still open

St Paul's Church today

At the bottom of Commercial Street is St Paul’s Church, or what was once St Paul’s Church.

But looking back at images from 2008, you can see the church in all of its former glory.

Newport Railway Station

The station in 2008

The station today

Before the new station building was built in 2010, the train station looked far more modest. Today it can't really be called modest, but opinions of it vary - with the building voted the third ugliest in the whole world earlier this year.

Newport Bus Station

The bus station, pictured in 2009

Arguably the biggest change to the city centre was the development of the Bus Station and Friars Walk Shopping Centre in 2015.

How it looks today

Mariner's Green, George Street

How it looked in 2008

How it looks today

Mariner's Green hasn’t changed much over the years, minus a few bushes and a more open concrete square.

The tall pillar, originally unveiled in 1991 to commemorate those from the local area who served in the Merchant Navy during the Second World War, still stands proudly to this day.

Pont Ebbw roundabout

The roundabout in 2011

How it looks today

Long gone are the tall green trees that once stood proudly on the roundabout next to Tredegar Park, which have now been replaced by car lanes.

Pencarn Way

The site in 2008

How it looks today

What was once the site of the former Panasonic factory in Duffryn is now a housing estate of more than 220 homes.

East Dock Road

East Dock Road in 2008

East Dock Road today

The final stop on our tour is East Dock Road, which certainly looks more populated than it was back in 2008 thanks to the newly built flats that line the side of the road nearest to the River Usk.