OVER the past 15 years Newport has undergone a major facelift, and it can be almost impossible to remember what once was.
But thanks to Google Maps, which allows you to look at the changing landscape of the city through old photos, we can take you on a tour through time to see just how much the area has changed.
Rodney Road
How it looked in 2008
How it looks today
Our first stop takes us to Rodney Road and the current site of the Pod restaurant, which first opened its doors in 2017. And has since gone on to become a staple of Newport’s thriving food scene.
But in 2008, the site looked much different. With the former Taylor Wimpey sales office proudly taking its place on the corner of the road.
Upper Dock Street
The area in 2008
Upper Dock Street today
Our next stop is Upper Dock Street, now home to the newly developed Stagecoach Bus Station.
Back in 2008 before the introduction of the bus terminal, there area was much more open with bus stops and trees.
Commercial Street
Commercial Street in 2008
Commercial Street today
Commercial Street itself hasn’t changed much since 2008, with most of the buildings still in place today.
However, the main difference is the change in occupants. What was once a busy and thriving high street filled with a variety of shops is now sadly a shadow of its former self.
St Paul’s Church
St Paul's Church in 2008, when it was still open
St Paul's Church today
At the bottom of Commercial Street is St Paul’s Church, or what was once St Paul’s Church.
But looking back at images from 2008, you can see the church in all of its former glory.
Newport Railway Station
The station in 2008
The station today
Before the new station building was built in 2010, the train station looked far more modest. Today it can't really be called modest, but opinions of it vary - with the building voted the third ugliest in the whole world earlier this year.
Newport Bus Station
The bus station, pictured in 2009
Arguably the biggest change to the city centre was the development of the Bus Station and Friars Walk Shopping Centre in 2015.
How it looks today
Mariner's Green, George Street
How it looked in 2008
How it looks today
Mariner's Green hasn’t changed much over the years, minus a few bushes and a more open concrete square.
The tall pillar, originally unveiled in 1991 to commemorate those from the local area who served in the Merchant Navy during the Second World War, still stands proudly to this day.
Pont Ebbw roundabout
The roundabout in 2011
How it looks today
Long gone are the tall green trees that once stood proudly on the roundabout next to Tredegar Park, which have now been replaced by car lanes.
Pencarn Way
The site in 2008
How it looks today
What was once the site of the former Panasonic factory in Duffryn is now a housing estate of more than 220 homes.
East Dock Road
East Dock Road in 2008
East Dock Road today
The final stop on our tour is East Dock Road, which certainly looks more populated than it was back in 2008 thanks to the newly built flats that line the side of the road nearest to the River Usk.
