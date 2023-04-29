A man from London, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been released by police on bail while enquiries are made.

The TV performer has spent years working in the industry and often boasts about the parts he's played in various shows.

The Sun newspaper reported that he often plays the role of police officers and officials on the BBC programs he has starred in.

(PA) The arrest of an EastEnders star for child sex offences was reported by The Sun (Image: PA)

The actor has also shared photographs of himself on the set of EastEnders with some showing him outside the Queen Vic pub on Albert Square.

The police confirmed an arrest, saying: "On Sunday, 23 April a man was arrested at an address in the vicinity of Elthorne Road, N19 on suspicion of engaging in sexual communications with a child."

"He was taken into police custody and has since been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in late June."

Authorities added: "Enquiries into the circumstances continue."

The suspected offences include sexual communications with a child and could be heard in either the Magistrates' or Crown Court.

This offence carries a maximum sentence of two years and leads to those found guilty being placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

The BBC soap opera has been approached for comment by news outlets.