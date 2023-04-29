The 68-year-old, who has been at the helm of the show for more than two decades, will do his final broadcast in late May in an event that is sure to attract thousands.

In an emotional announcement, he revealed his departure to fans live on air, receiving massive applause from pundits and crew members behind the scenes.

On the show, he said: "I've been at Sky for more than 30 years and loved every moment of my time as part of the Soccer Saturday team.

BREAKING: Jeff Stelling has announced that he'll be leaving Sky Sports and Soccer Saturday at the end of this season pic.twitter.com/ceynIgfCBQ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 29, 2023

"It is now the right time to move on and give Sky Sports viewers a break from my relentless rants, bad gags and over-the-top celebrations of Hartlepool United goals.

"It's been a lot of fun - for me at least!"

Jeff Stelling became 'synonymous with Saturday afternoon football for decades'





Sky Sports Director of Football, Gary Hughes paid tribute to the sports commentary legend, saying: "After a brilliant 30-plus year career at Sky, including over 25 years as the much-loved host of Soccer Saturday, Jeff Stelling is leaving Sky Sports at the end of the current football season.

"Jeff has been synonymous with Saturday afternoon football for decades, exciting and enthusing football fans everywhere.

Good luck to @JeffStelling with whatever comes next. A consummate broadcaster. 👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/VADD2eUkN7 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 29, 2023

"His unique broadcasting ability and passion for the game has made Soccer Saturday an unmissable fixture for fans and has won him a multitude of awards.

"Sky Sports will give him the great send-off his remarkable and enduring contribution deserves before he leaves us at the end of May to spend more Saturdays with his beloved Hartlepool United."

When will Jeff Stelling's last appearance on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday be?





Jeff Stelling's last stint as host on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday is set to be on May 28.