For many this could be due to financial circumstances.

It is no easy task to justify spending £40 a month on a gym membership during a cost-of-living crisis.

So here is a map of the most affordable gyms in Gwent.

All gyms included charge monthly memberships from £15 to £30, offer free parking and have more than 50 reviews on Google averaging above four stars.

Gyms in light green are priced below £20 a month and, if highlighted by a swimming symbol, then membership includes pool access.

Cheapest in Gwent is Community Fitness in Ebbw Vale, which is priced at £15 a month and rated 4.8 stars on Google.

The company also plans to expand its opening hours from 6am to 10pm to 24 hours.

Coming in second cheapest is Planet Fitness, which has two locations in Gwent - in Tredegar and in Bargoed.

Both facilities offer a standard membership starting at £16.99 a month and are open 24 hours a day.

Pure Gym is third cheapest. There are two 24-hour Pure Gyms in Gwent which are both rated at 4.2 stars on Google.

In Newport the standard membership rate is £19.99 and In Caerphilly it is £18.99.

Simply Gym in Cwmbran is rated at 4.5 stars on Google and offers memberships at £19.99 a month.

Tied with Simply Gym is JD Gym in Newport, which offers memberships at £19.99 a month and is rated 4.4 stars on Google.