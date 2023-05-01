Granchies, named after business owner Joseph Henry’s grandfather, opened in Newport Market - at a rear unit opposite the bus station - on April 1.

The takeaway includes an indoor barbecue and big jerk drum as Mr Henry wanted to bring “some authentic Caribbean food to Newport” rather than cook in an oven.

Leisure reporter Leah Powell went to find out if it tastes as good as it smells.

Here's her review...





Visiting Granchies for a late lunch, I noted the venue looked clean (and smelled incredible) with a few tables and chairs for those who prefer to dine in.

I was met with a friendly greeting and given time to browse the menu, which included:

Jerk chicken options such as a one (or two) piece, chicken and chips, a burger, or a salad;

Mains – available as a box with one side for £10 or a bowl with two sides for £14 – which included chicken and rice, curry goat, vegan curry, ackee and saltfish;

Sides and drinks.

I opted for the chicken and rice bowl. When asked which side I'd like I asked what "festivals" are and staff explained in a friendly non-condescending way - a kind of deep-fried bread, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.

Unfortunately they were out of stock at this time, so I chose chips.

The service was prompt and before long I was returning to the office - armed with my goodies, plus wooden cutlery and recycled napkins.

The meal was well presented and colourful.

Obviously the star of the show was going to be the jerk chicken and it did not disappoint. It was tender and smoky and fell apart in my mouth; I audibly said "oh my god" after the first mouthful (to the amusement of other staff in the break room).

Although I’m no expert in authentic Caribbean food this dish was definitely something special – it was packed with flavour enhanced by the use of the barbecue.

There was a fair amount of chicken in among the rice, and the flavours of the spices really came through. It was pleasantly spicy - without being hot or too intense - and all tasted fresh.

Although £10 is more than I'd spend on a standard lunch, the food was super tasty and filling.

The chips didn't stand out, but they weren't bad. It’s a shame I was unable to try the festivals on this occasion (but a good excuse to return).