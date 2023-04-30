Gwent Police were called to Penyrheol, Caerphilly, last night, April 29, where the terrifying incident took place.

The baby was rushed to hospital with what police are calling “non-life threatening” injuries.

The animal was seized by officers.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called to an address in Penyrheol, Caerphilly at around 9.10am on Saturday April 29, following reports of a dog attack.

"Officers attended, alongside paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, a five-month-old baby was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“The dog was seized by officers. No other animals were involved in the attack."

Chief Inspector Laura Bartley said people should not be alarmed to see a heightened police presence in the area, and invited the public to speak to them.

“Officers will be making further enquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses,” said Chief Inspector Bartley.

“It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Caerphilly as part of this work, but please do not be alarmed. If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us.”