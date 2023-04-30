Gwent Police were called to Penyrheol, Caerphilly, on Saturday, April 29, where the terrifying incident took place.

The baby was rushed to hospital with what police are calling “non-life threatening” injuries and the animal was seized by officers.

It is the most recent in a worrying series of cases in relatively small area in one part of South Wales.

A baby was rushed to hospital in Penyrheol, Caerphilly, over the weekend after the latest dog attack

Serious dog attacks in Caerphilly borough

One of the most tragic cases in recent times was Jack Lis, who was just 10 years old when he was killed in a house in Penyrheol, Caerphilly, on November 8, 2021.

Jack was mauled by a dog named “Beast” that was later shot and killed by police.

Two people were jailed following Jack's death.

Brandon Hayden, 19, and Amy Salter, 28, had both pleaded guilty to charges relating to their part in the tragedy.

Hayden had admitted being the owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death.

Salter, of Llanfabon Drive, Trethomas, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death.

Then, in December last year 83-year-old Shirley Patrick died 17 days after being attacked at an address in Heol Fawr, Penyrheol - just a few hundred yards from the house where Jack Lis was attacked.

Police identified the breed as a large black XL bully cross cane corso breed

In January this year, a dog was attacked and injured by another dog in Caerphilly.

The cross-boxer was walking along Llwyn-yr-onn Street, Energlyn, with its owner when an off-lead dog ran up and bit it.

Four people were arrested at the time and later released on police bail.

At the beginning of March, police reported a serious incident taken place in the carpark of an Asda store on Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly.

The owner of a dog was said to be walking his pet on a lead when it was approached by an off-lead dog, described as a mastiff cross great Dane, and attacked causing serious injury.

Incidents are not limited to Caerphilly borough, and in January, two Newport dogs were attacked in the city.

The owners of a jack russell and a jack russell cross patterdale were walking within the Old Barn Estate when two dogs, described as “XL bully-type breeds”, were off lead and attacked the two small dogs. Both dogs attacked died.

But Caerphilly has become a particular hotspot.

Jack Lis, 10, lost his life to a dog attack in 2021

Are dog attacks becoming more common?

What’s been done about the rise in dangerous dogs?





Locally, Gwent Police have been taking action. In the space of two weeks in February, 13 dogs were seized on suspicion of being banned breeds in Caerphilly.

Meanwhile, Emma Whitfield - Jack Lis' mum - has taken the case for improved laws to Parliament and called for all political parties to make it a priority.

She has been supported by her local MP Wayne David, who secured a debate in Pariament and later raised the issue with Prime Minsiter Rish Sunak.

When Mr David asked Rishi Sunak what action the UK Government was taking to address the issue of dangerous dogs at Prime Minister's Questions in January, this is the reply he got.

“We recognise that dog attacks can have horrific consequences and I want to assure [Mr David] that we take the issue incredibly seriously,” said Mr Sunak.

“That’s why we have established a working group between police, local authorities, and other key stakeholders to consider all aspects of tackling irresponsible dog ownership.

“That working group will make its recommendations later this year and of course the Government will respond promptly.”

In the UK, it is against the law to own a pit bull terrier, Japanese tosa, dogo Argentino, or a fila Brasileiro.