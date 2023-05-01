The Mirror reported B&M will close its stores in Bishop Auckland (County Durham), Widnes (Chesire) and Burden Retail Park (Bolton).

These closures follow five others earlier in 2023.

But it's not all bad news for B&M fans, with The Mirror reporting the retail outlet chain is also set to open five new stores across the UK in May.

These will include two re-launches and three brand-new branches in Widnes, Fforestfach and Fazakerley.

B&M stores closing in 2023

Castlegate Shopping Centre, Stockton - CLOSED (February 25)

Maesglas Retail Park, Newport, Wales - CLOSED (March 4)

Boucher Road, Belfast - CLOSED (March 26)

Queens Drive Retail Park, Kilmarnock - CLOSED (March 26)

Broadwalk Shopping Centre, Bristol - CLOSED (March 29)

Bishop Auckland, County Durham - May 5

Widnes, Cheshire - May 17

Burden Retail Park, Bolton - May 24

B&M stores opening in May 2023

Armagh - May 5 (re-launch)

Widnes - May 24

Fforestfach - May 26

Jarrow - May 27 (re-launch)

Fazakerley - May 31

For those bargain hunters out there, B&M has been known to introduce heavily discounted prices in their closing stores.

One of its Newport stores offered customers 75 per cent off in the weeks before it closed in February, so be sure to visit your local branches before they close to check for any deals.