Popular retailer B&M is set to close three stores across the UK next month.
The Mirror reported B&M will close its stores in Bishop Auckland (County Durham), Widnes (Chesire) and Burden Retail Park (Bolton).
These closures follow five others earlier in 2023.
But it's not all bad news for B&M fans, with The Mirror reporting the retail outlet chain is also set to open five new stores across the UK in May.
These will include two re-launches and three brand-new branches in Widnes, Fforestfach and Fazakerley.
As summer fast approaches, it's the perfect time to get the garden ready for more outdoor time!https://t.co/BQllMIe5xF has created the perfect garden setup using our gorgeous Urban Eden collection & we LOVE it!— B&M Stores (@bmstores) April 29, 2023
Grab these in-stores now - prices start from just £2🌞🥂! pic.twitter.com/p9DrQBm6KV
B&M stores closing in 2023
- Castlegate Shopping Centre, Stockton - CLOSED (February 25)
- Maesglas Retail Park, Newport, Wales - CLOSED (March 4)
- Boucher Road, Belfast - CLOSED (March 26)
- Queens Drive Retail Park, Kilmarnock - CLOSED (March 26)
- Broadwalk Shopping Centre, Bristol - CLOSED (March 29)
- Bishop Auckland, County Durham - May 5
- Widnes, Cheshire - May 17
- Burden Retail Park, Bolton - May 24
B&M stores opening in May 2023
- Armagh - May 5 (re-launch)
- Widnes - May 24
- Fforestfach - May 26
- Jarrow - May 27 (re-launch)
- Fazakerley - May 31
For those bargain hunters out there, B&M has been known to introduce heavily discounted prices in their closing stores.
One of its Newport stores offered customers 75 per cent off in the weeks before it closed in February, so be sure to visit your local branches before they close to check for any deals.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here