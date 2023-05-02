The city council covered the end sections of the footbridge, over the River Usk, earlier this year to dampen the rattling sound made when pedestrians and cyclists crossed.

That work is now being extended to cover the entire bridge, to hopefully silence the noisy bridge, which some people living in the area have described as the "bane of their lives".

Work has already begun on the bridge, and the project is expected to last six weeks.

The metal decking will be covered over with larger boards that have already improved noise levels at the ends of the bridge during the trial scheme.

The bridge will remain open to the public during this time, Newport City Council said.

"While there will be some disruption, the bridge will remain open for public use throughout the works," a council spokesperson added. "Work may be suspended during the six-week period to fully reopen the bridge around major events taking place in the city centre."

During the trial scheme, Victoria ward councillor Gavin Horton said the project was "really welcome within the local area".

"For me it’s an irritation, but for residents it’s been the bane of their lives for quite some time," said Cllr Horton, who owns a coffee shop on the eastern side of the bridge.

"It’s really welcome within the local area to get the issue resolved. People will be able to get a good night’s sleep."