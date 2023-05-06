Officers from the National Trading Standards Crime Team conducted a warrant at an address in Pontypool and several digital media devices were seized.

During the inspection of the devices indecent images of children were discovered and Gwent Police officers were informed.

Gwent Police’s DC Sean Evans led the investigation which saw the offender jailed in 2021 for 10 months and placed on the sex offender’s registration (SHPO) for 10 years.

DC Evans has now received a national award for his role in tackling intellectual property crime and contribution to a large-scale copyright fraud investigation.

DC Sean Evans (Image: Gwent Police)

“It was a pleasure to have been involved in such large-scale operation, and to have assisted my colleagues within law enforcement outside of Gwent to target this very important area of criminality,” said DC Evans.

Following this conviction, DC Evans has continued to work closely with the National Trading Standards Crime Team, supporting them with their ongoing investigation, according to Gwent Police this is set to be the largest-ever prosecution of an illegal streaming network.

FACT’s Excellence Awards recognise the exceptional efforts of police and other law enforcement individuals across the UK for their support in the fight against piracy.

The awards ceremony, held on Wednesday, April 19, in Birmingham, honoured 19 recipients who were involved in the successful prosecutions of some of the largest illegal streaming operations in the UK over the past few years.

Kieron Sharp, the CEO of FACT, said: "The hard work of these recipients and their agencies has not gone unnoticed, and it gives me great pleasure to commend DC Evans on receiving this award.

“These awards celebrate the remarkable achievements of those who have demonstrated dedication and commitment in tackling piracy, which is a serious criminal offence.”