The historic event is fast approaching with preparations well underway for King Charles III's ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Whether you are looking to celebrate the new King with something sweet or you want to do some guilt-free indulging over the Bank Holiday, we've got you covered.

How to get free cake over Coronation weekend with Farmhouse Inns

Customers can claim a complimentary cake slice from Coronation Day itself (Saturday, May 6) right over the Bank Holiday weekend until Monday, May 8.

The promotion is available across all of Farmhouse Inns' 70+ sites nationwide.

Those wanting to get their hands on the limited edition cake will need to do one of two things either:

wear a crown or tiara

or say 'a royal slice’ when ordering a cake at the till

The lucky recipients will then receive a slice of raspberry and lemonade cake which has been crafted in-house by Farmhouse Inns’ talented ‘cake-a-tiers’.

Holly Brooks, senior marketing manager at Farmhouse Inns, said: “We’re incredibly excited to mark the once-in-a-lifetime occasion of a royal coronation in our own unique, Farmhouse Inns way – by serving up a free slice of our limited edition, sweet and zingy raspberry and lemonade cake to our wonderful customers across the bank holiday weekend.

“To grab a complimentary slice, homemade by our amazing in-house ‘cake-a-tiers’, you’ll need to get into the spirit of the occasion by donning a crown or tiara – just like the King and Queen Consort – and say the words ‘a royal slice’ when ordering.”

King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6. (Farmhouse Inns) (Image: Farmhouse Inns)

The news comes as Farmhouse Inns launches its online competition to crown its ‘King or Queen of carvery or cake’ – with a whopping £2,000 prize going to one lucky winner.

Cake and carvery lovers simply need to visit the Farmhouse Inns website to see the full terms and conditions and to enter themselves.

All customers simply need to do is submit their details and explain whether they’re team carvery or cake.

In addition to the cash prize, the victorious King or Queen will also receive a year’s supply of free carvery or cake courtesy of Farmhouse Inns.

The royal-themed competition launched on April 27 and ends at midnight on May 18.

The nearest Farmhouse Inn to Gwent is the Cedar Tree Farm in Ferry Road, Grangetown, Cardiff.